Machynlleth Music Club welcome the Welsh Chamber Orchestra conducted by Anthony Hose to Y Tabernacl Moma Machynlleth for a delightful Summer Concert on Thursday 11 June at 7.30pm.
The programme will include Saint-saens Le Déluge Overture, Coleridge -Taylor Novelletten, Holst St Paul’sSuite, Gershwin Lullaby, Elgar Serenade for Strings and Mozart Serenata Notturna.
Tickets are available on the door (£15 cash), and under-18s go free.
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