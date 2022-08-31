Welsh folk dancing and queer nightlife in a feast for all senses
Charged with Joy, QWERIN is inspired by the weaving, flowing patterns of traditional Welsh folk dancing, combined with the pulsating energy of queer nightlife.
QWERIN is back in fresh form this year commenting on notions of queerness and Welshness through a contemporary dance performance celebrating culture, identity and community.
To an original soundtrack by some of Wales’ most renowned musicians and costumes that gives a new edge to the Welsh traditional dress, QWERIN truly is a feast for all senses.
QWERIN was created last summer as a commission from Articulture and the Wales Outdoor Art Consortium and is being developed into a full length work this year with funding support from Arts Council Wales and additional support from National Dance Company of Wales.
See QWERIN by Osian Meilir at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Sunday, 11 September, at 2pm and 5pm.
