On Saturday, Machynlleth Music Club presents the award-winning Welsh opera stars John Ieuan Jones and Ryan Vaughan Davies.
The baritone and tenor will sing a range of thrilling songs from La Boheme to Chess, Welsh classics and much more at Y Tabernacl.
They are joined by talented pianist and accompanist Michael Pandya, and are all rising stars in their field.
The concert is promoted by Machynlleth Music Club. Tickets are available from moma.cymru, 01654 703355, or on the door.
John made his debut at the National Theatre London in The Corn is Green by Emlyn Williams, followed by a series of concerts in Philadelphia at the North America Festival of Wales. Later this year he will cover the role of Maximilian in the Welsh National Opera’s production of Candide at the Ontario Festival of Wales.
Ryan is Jette Parker Artist at the Royal Opera House for 2023-25. He recently made a number of acclaimed debuts including the BBC Proms with the Halle Orchestra playing the Lover in Il Tabarro by Puccini and at the Wigmore Hall singing Schumann’s Liederkreis, before making his company debut as Tamino in The Magic Flute with the WNO.
Michael is a pianist who specialises in song and chamber music and is an experienced repétitéur and vocal coach. He won the 2019 pianist prize at the Wigmore Hall International Song Competition.
The concert starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, 18 February.