The Multiplicity exhibition, on until 25 May, is the culmination of work from seven artists of colour from across Wales.
The exhibition, led by Carmarthen artist Jasmine Violet, recruited seven artists to join an intensive programme of workshops on different art mediums before being commissioned to create new work on “being between lands and identity”.
What sprang from the project not only created a huge variety of artwork from sculpture to ceramics, paint, print and collage from artists of mixed heritage from Aberystwyth, Swansea, Cardiff and Machynlleth, but also created a network between them, who now hope to collaborate in future.
Machynlleth artist Elena Tayo, of Yoruba and Scottish heritage, said being involved in the project was a “transformative experience”, adding that for some, it was their first time being in a space that was only for people of colour.
They said: “There’s not a clear place, space or set of people that I belong to.
“[Being involved in this project] was a meaningful and significant process in a lot of ways.
“As a person of colour living in rural-ish Wales in a majority white space, it was really nourishing and affirming to be part of a community of artists of colour - showing we’re all part of the fabric of Welsh culture and society.”
Elena’s final piece was a huge mixed-medium collage of intertwining roots and natural and unnatural images, exploring “what it means to belong in the context of a muddle and mixed upbringing” and for that of their children.
The project has inadvertently created a network between the artists who are now hoping to continue the work the exhibition set out to do in “changing how the arts and culture sectors reflect the diversity of our society”.
Elena commented on this: “We’re like a little community now, supporting each other in our next steps in the arts world.
“We’d really like to think about how we can support the art and culture sector to practice this representation more widely in a practical, tangible, day-to-day way.”
The exhibition is part of a two-year Wales-wide collaboration between Arts Council Wales, Welsh Government Anti-racism Fund and National Museum of Wales called Perspective(s), funding creative professionals to work with museums and visual arts organisations to platform untold stories and “act as agents for change”.
Lead artist Jasmine said on the aims of the project: “The exhibition came from an idea to redefine what black and global majority art is - a lot of projects relating to uplifting people of colour sits within the frame of looking at trauma, slavery, etc., which for a lot of people is traumatic work.
“For this project, I really wanted to allow the artists to explore identity in their lived experience without it having to be what institutions expect diverse art to be.”
Catch Multiplicity featuring global majority artists Molara Adesigbin, Munise Emetullah Akhtar, Dela Anderson, Abid Hussain, Déa Neile-Hopton, Simangaliso Sibanda, until 1 June.