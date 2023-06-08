The University of Wales Trinity Saint David is looking forward to holding a prestigious concert of songs from the musicals on the Lampeter campus this weekend.
The concert, in the Arts Hall on the Lampeter campus this Saturday, 17 June at 7.30pm, will include performances by West End stars Luke McCall and Samuel Wyn Morris, students from the Wales Academy of Voice and Dramatic Arts and Ysgol Bro Pedr Choir, accompanied by the multi-talented Caradog Williams.
Hosting the evening will be one of Lampeter’s very own stars, actress Gillian Elisa.
Ysgol Bro Pedr headteacher Jane Wyn said: “Ysgol Bro Pedr is honoured to receive this invitation to take part in this very special event organised by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. As a school, we work in partnership with our local university and our pupils benefit greatly from this partnership”.
Gwilym Dyfri Jones, provost of the Lampeter campuses, said: “As part of the process of strengthening the relationship between itself and the community in Lampeter, the university is proud to attract some of the West End’s stars – including some of our alumni – to the campus in June.
“The concert will build on the success of the Bicentenary Concert last year whilst giving a platform to local artists. It should be a night to remember.”