Wonders of the Teifi estuary beamed into living rooms across the UK
Subscribe newsletter
THE natural wonder of the Teifi estuary was beamed live into homes across the country last night in the first episode of this year’s Autumnwatch.
Last night saw the first episode of this year’s BBC Autumnwatch air live from The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales Teifi Marshes nature reserve.
Iolo Williams, Vice President of The Wildlife Trusts, and Welsh naturalist, presented the show with Gillian Burke at 8pm on BBC Two for viewers all over the UK.
They shared some of their favourite wildlife encounters from the nature reserve and Cardigan Bay, including the unmistakable orange and blue flash of the Teifi Marshes’ kingfishers.
The episode began with an introduction to WTSWW’s Teifi Marshes nature reserve in West Wales. This reserve is a mosaic of habitats, including wetland, marine, woodland and many more in the 260-acre reserve. Nestled on the banks of the Teifi, the majority of the river’s course and its tributaries are designated special areas of conservation, and the perfect place for Iolo to spot some of our most iconic Welsh wildlife, including the incredible kingfisher.
Recently, a pair of Osprey have taken to the skies above Cardigan, and the Teifi Marshes, where an artificial Osprey nest is installed. Incredible images by local photographers showing the Osprey with a fish just downstream from our reserve. Gillian and Iolo commented that this is very unusual as the Osprey should be in West Africa by now! Is this a local impact of climate change?
Filmaker and researcher, Luca Pittalis, said: “Our theme this year is ‘Our Changing Autumn’ and we’re looking into how our wildlife is responding to the unstable frontier of climate change. It’s very exciting that we get to chart the hidden wildlife dramas tucked away here in west Wales, such as the seldom seen Osprey.”
Next, Gillian introduced Cardigan Bay – the only length of Welsh coast which she hadn’t yet explored. The Bay is a shallow inlet between Bardsey Island in the North and Strumble Head to the south, with a maximum depth of 50m, in which nutrients are swirled around. You’ve heard of the Big 5 before but have you heard of the Big 3?! Here at Cardigan Bay, we have Atlantic Grey Seals, Bottlenose Dolphins, and Harbour Porpoises!
Gillian said: “One show down, Teifi Marshes and West Wales have already delivered amazing wildlife, and we can’t wait to share with our audience what unfolds in the rest of the week.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |