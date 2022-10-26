Wonders of the Teifi estuary beamed into living rooms across the UK

The episode began with an introduction to WTSWW’s Teifi Marshes nature reserve in West Wales. This reserve is a mosaic of habitats, including wetland, marine, woodland and many more in the 260-acre reserve. Nestled on the banks of the Teifi, the majority of the river’s course and its tributaries are designated special areas of conservation, and the perfect place for Iolo to spot some of our most iconic Welsh wildlife, including the incredible kingfisher.