A Ceredigion-based art gallery will house a new exhibition for the second week of the Cardigan Open Studios event.
The ‘Sun & Sea Exhibition and Market’ will open at The Seagull on St Mary Street in Cardigan.
The show features under the Cardigan gallery’s ‘Womart’ umbrella (Women in Art) and showcases high-quality art and crafts from local women creators, including artwork, jewellery, ceramics, poetry, prints, felt work, and more.
The exhibition opens on Tuesday, 20 August and runs until Sunday, 25 August. 11am-4pm. There is an opening party on Monday, 19 August from 5pm-8pm.
This is the second Womart event in The Seagull and another is scheduled during the week of 11 November 2024.
Once a neglected shop, The Seagull has been transformed by Lou Weldon into a light, open space ready to host exhibitions and interesting activities.
Unlike many other galleries the space is available to hire. Email [email protected] for more information and to obtain an exhibition contract.