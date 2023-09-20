Other Voices Cardigan has revealed the next three headline acts to perform in St Mary’s Church at this year’s festival from 26 to 28 October.
Mercury nominees Yard Act, King Creosote and Colm Mac Con Iomaire will join Adwaith, Cerys Hafana, Sans Soucis and Susan O’Neill in the St Mary’s Church line-up across Friday and Saturday night, with the performances also streamed live online via Other Voices YouTube.
The festival is thrilled to welcome one of the most essential British bands of the moment, Mercury Prize nominees Yard Act from Leeds, whose superb debut album, The Overload, is a brilliant, nuanced and satirical snapshot of society which hit number two in the UK Albums Chart last year.
Dublin’s Colm Mac Con Lomaire is a skilled composer, multi-instrumentalist and violinist whose works have been featured on film scores, TV shows such as Blue Planet and award-winning animation shorts. Colm draws inspiration from the countryside of his home in Wexford and is a founding member of Kila and The Frames.
Since the mid to late 1990s, Kenny Anderson’s DIY pop alter-ego King Creosote has released over 100 records and his songs have been covered and performed by artists including Simple Minds and Patti Smith. Cardigan audiences will be treated to tracks from Anderson’s latest King Creosote outing I DES, an album that continues his quest to navigate mortality, ardour, stormy waters, the moon in the sky, and the East Neuk of Fife.
The final Other Voices Cardigan Music Trail line-up has also been announced, with 80 performances taking place across the three days at venues across the town, featuring 40 hand picked artists from Wales and Ireland.
With an extraordinary mix of talent across hip-hop, folk, rock, RnB, punk, electronica, grime, soul and everything in between, the final 19 artists to be announced are Alffa, Autumns, Cáit Ní Riain, Catrin Finch & Aoife Ní Bhriain, Ceitidh Mac, Dionne Bennett, Edie Bens, Gallops, Gráinne Hunt, Lowri Evans, Malaki, Mari Mathias, MissFaithee, Natasha Watts, Simon Whitehead, Sywel Nyw, Teddy Hunter, THUMPER and TRAMP.