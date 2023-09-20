Since the mid to late 1990s, Kenny Anderson’s DIY pop alter-ego King Creosote has released over 100 records and his songs have been covered and performed by artists including Simple Minds and Patti Smith. Cardigan audiences will be treated to tracks from Anderson’s latest King Creosote outing I DES, an album that continues his quest to navigate mortality, ardour, stormy waters, the moon in the sky, and the East Neuk of Fife.