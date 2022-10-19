Yeti reveals winners of his book competition
Everyone who entered eccentric Yeti author Mike Leaver’s competition in partnership with Browsers Book Shop in Porthmadog got the answer right!
Simply by giving the correct Welsh name – Yr Wyddfa – for Snowdon, entrants could win one of three valuable prizes. First was a £25 Browsers gift voucher, second a choice of two of Mike’s three books to date, and third one of his books.
First prizewinner is Ann Campbell, of Garndolbenmaen.
She said: “I’m thrilled to bits. I really have never won anything in my life!
“As a regular customer of Browsers, I noticed their big window display about Mike’s autobiography Yeti Seeks Mate.
“I was fascinated by it. It really set me wondering, so I bought it and entered the competition.
“Walking around a book shop like Browsers is so inspirational.”
Second prizewinner Barrie Jackson, of Bala.
Also a loyal customer of Browsers and an avid reader of autobiographies and non-fiction, he is a retired mechanical engineer originally from Birmingham.
Barrie has enjoyed reading Yeti so much he chose another copy to give family as a gift, and then Mike’s second novel, The Ice Cream Terrorist for himself.
Third prizewinner Carla Goadby, of Wicklow in Ireland but formerly from Pwllheli, also chose The Ice Cream Terrorist. It was recommended by Carla’s friend Sian Cowper, the owner of Browsers.
Yeti, Mike’s amazing but true life-story, is selling in record numbers at Browsers since its launch in June; while his first novel Nork From Nowhere and then The Ice Cream Terrorist have so far sold over 1,000 copies UK-wide in just their first year.
Anyone who’d like to read more about writer Mike – a retired handyman who lives off-grid in a converted lorry in Porthmadog for £25 a week – or book him for a free community group talk in Gwynedd this winter, can visit his profile on his publisher’s Book Guild Ltd website: www.bookguild.co.uk/authors/author-detail/239/
