Some of Wales’ young footballers from Ceredigion and Gwynedd will put their best skills and tricks – or Tekkers – to the ultimate test in a new series on S4C’s Stwnsh.
Each week, two teams representing their primary schools, will compete in games against the clock to try and win the Tekkers Trophy.
Presenters Heledd Anna, Lloyd Lewis and Huw Owen try their best to keep the teams and fans in check in the stadium.
Tekkers kicked off on S4C earlier this month. Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn from Y Bala will compete on S4C on Friday, 19 January at 5.05pm against Ysgol Gymraeg Llantrisant, and Tregaron’s Ysgol Henry Richard will compete in the final programme of the series on S4C on Friday, 16 February at 5.05pm.
For those not wanting to wait to watch, a box set featuring the first six episodes of the series is now available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
Then, the remaining six episodes, which features Ysgol Henry Richard’s showdown with Llanelli’s Ysgol Ffwrnes, will be available to watch from 23 December.
The players will be challenged in games that require good shooting and dribbling skills, as well as games for the goalkeepers.
We’ll also see how knowledgeable the supporters are about football, before the teams face the Red Wall in the final round for one last chance at winning or losing points.
The pressure is also on Heledd, Lloyd and Huw as they are the team captains. With an ongoing competition between the three running through the series, which captain will be victorious after 12 episodes? One thing’s guaranteed, none of the three want to lose!
Lloyd said: “I model my footballing skills on the skills of the best player ever – Thierry Henry, so I’m confident that I will be the winner at the end of the series.
“I’ve always been competitive, and I know that Heledd and Huw are equally as competitive. I’m working on being a better loser, but I definitely won’t be experiencing losing on Tekkers.”