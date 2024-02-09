Dunvant Male choir will sing at Wales’ six Anglican cathedrals, including Bangor, where Gwynedd singer Rhys Meirion will join them.
The choir and Rhys will perform at Bangor Cathedral this Saturday, 17 February, and a young organist – a student at Bangor University – has been chosen to share the stage with them.
Elis Massarelli-Hughes is thrilled to be performing alongside the choir and Rhys.
Organisers are encouraging the public to buy their tickets in advance, since it is envisaged that the concerts, with a blend of youth and experienced singers, will sell out quickly.
Musical director Jonathan Rogers said: “It is an honour and a privilege to have conducted the Dunvant Male Choir for over 17 years.
“In that time we have tackled some huge projects but this one feels particularly exciting.
“To have the opportunity to sing a range of traditional and contemporary music in some of the finest spaces in Wales is one that we are really looking forward to.”