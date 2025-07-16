Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Expect interruptions in your daily routine early on caused by transport issues or unexpected changes in plans. If you have important tasks to complete, be sure to allow plenty of extra time as things may not go as expected.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Some intense discussions within the family and in particular with an older relative will feel overwhelming. Avoid getting swept up in the moment and saying too much as you are likely to get a strong reaction.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Experiences early on will be inspirational making this a great time for writing, teaching, promotions and marketing. You will also be enjoying life and the chance to appreciate a change of scenery if you make a living driving.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You have some strong views about home related issues. It will feel strange to find yourself facing a situation that seems familiar. Are you going through a repeat of previous events? If so, what can you learn from this?
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Criticism from an older relative or someone in a position of authority will take you by surprise. Normally you have a good relationship and you generally agree with each other. You can’t understand why they are suddenly against your plans and ideas.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Disagreements are likely in the workplace. A new colleague seems to be determined to have their opinions heard even if these seem to go against the majority view. If you would prefer not to get into an argument, steer clear of contentious topics.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
The reason why you are reaching out to others as the week begins, online and in person, is because you have something important to say. You are ready to take charge of your actions and you will want to act immediately on the decisions you are making.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Meeting up with people from distant places or diverse backgrounds will lead to you making some serious commitments and long-term arrangements. Study, writing projects and work assignments will all go well and give you a feeling of accomplishment.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Join forces with others on new projects and you won’t regret it especially if everyone is ready to launch a project that’s been in the pipeline for a while. You may have some concerns about issues that still aren’t fully resolved.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Conversations will be lively as everyone expresses their opinions and remains committed to their viewpoints. You admire people who know their own mind. In addition to this, you agree with a lot of what they have to say.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You have a knack for understanding how things function. Some people won’t understand why you enjoy dissecting objects to find out how they work. You will also be looking at life and relationships from a similar perspective. The unexpected connections and cycles of life fascinate you.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Some passionate debates early in the week will include politics, religion and topics related to health, education and the law. Everyone will have their own strong opinion and although you won’t agree with them all, you will learn a lot from such discussions.
