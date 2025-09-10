Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
The week opens with an unexpected announcement. This will cause you to question a relationship. Someone you thought you knew well makes decisions that seem totally out of character for them but they aren’t going to change their mind. Stay flexible.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Early in the week surprises may unsettle routines. You might find yourself having to take in some unexpected news about love or finances. Be careful not to neglect your responsibilities at work. It’s important to be attentive both at home and in your job.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Don’t be surprised if, early in the week, you struggle with concentration. A restless feeling will increase. You will be happier if able to use your imagination in work, study and everyday affairs. Home demands will seem to interfere with career ambitions or vice-versa during the middle of the week.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Unexpected emotions ripple through the start of the week. You feel confused and uncertain as you try to work out what you really want from life and relationships. Trying to understand a touchy friend or relative will test your patience.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Financial or relationship surprises may catch you off-guard early on. It might feel as if the rug has been pulled from under your feet. You have no choice now but to proceed carefully with shared resources and in joint arrangements.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Expect the unexpected in your family life and personal relationships at the start of the week. Even though other people are making some surprise and sudden decisions, you will prefer to pause before acting. Tension in the workplace will make it difficult to reach agreement with others.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Early week disruptions may stir up some internal restlessness. You’re trying to hide your feelings but this won’t be easy when you feel so strongly. A sudden change in plans will mean putting some ideas on hold for another time. Be flexible in your expectations.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22
Friendship arrangements, long-term goals and family plans may change course quickly as the week begins. You had thought that everything was agreed but it will turn out there has been a big misunderstanding. Be patient with obstacles.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Professional or social changes will take you completely by surprise. You might wonder why you hadn’t seen a certain event coming. It will feel as if there’s an ongoing tug-of-war between your career and community responsibilities.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Early week surprises may jolt your long-term plans or study goals. What occurs now will challenge old assumptions. Your resolve is being tested and responsibility weighs heavy. Your interpretation of a strange situation will earn you respect and praise from a senior colleague.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Joint finances need attention. Someone hasn’t been as diligent as they should have been and it may be up to you to sort out the mess this has caused. You now need to take a hard look at resources and arrangements shared with others.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
A senior colleague or respected executive will help you to find a solution to a challenge you thought was impossible to solve. This will bring a change of heart as you realise the value of sharing your concerns.
