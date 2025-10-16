Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Practical issues take precedence, particularly in finance and property matters. Yet romance also spices up your days, lifting your heart. Family changes inspire home improvements, though on the 29th, avoid overcommitting when tensions arise. Keeping balance between ambition and affection ensures the week is exciting without becoming overwhelming.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Seeing yourself through others’ eyes brings real insight. While you may sometimes judge yourself harshly, those close admire your kindness, generosity and capability. Accept their appreciation and know you are loved for who you are. As the weekend arrives, travel and friendship combine, bringing joyful companionship and shared discovery.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Bottled-up feelings need release, particularly if relatives or colleagues disrupt plans. Clear, respectful expression ensures you’re understood without seeming forceful. At work, explaining the importance of a project earns senior support. At home, requests meet cooperation when voiced gently. Openness now strengthens bonds, bringing relief and fresh cooperation.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Though expecting relaxation, emotions run high and demands leave little breathing space. Boundaries are essential when someone monopolises your time. Progress surrounds you, yet personal focus feels scattered—familiar routines help restore grounding. Taking control of your space allows you to manage intensity and reclaim balance in your world.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A reflective mood marks your week’s start, encouraging careful talks and joint planning. By midweek, you’re ready to act, pouring imagination and creativity into every effort. The more freedom you have to express ideas, the more fulfilling tasks become. Life sparkles when your artistic touch is welcomed and celebrated.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Your practical mindset steers early progress, delighting you when colleagues discard unrealistic notions in favour of your steady approach. Later, domestic discussions could turn heated, but harmony is best preserved by valuing peace over perfection. By trusting your grounded wisdom, you guide others gently while maintaining a sense of order.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Conversations at the week’s start bring clarity and stability, supporting important choices. Yet as ideas expand later, conflicting views may cause tension. What begins as curiosity can lead to friction, so temper enthusiasm with patience. By listening more than speaking, you maintain harmony while still encouraging growth and creativity.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Speaking with wisdom and determination, you bring structure to creative visions. Later, spirited conversations may test balance, but compassion ensures your confidence inspires rather than intimidates. By sharing truths openly yet kindly, you shape understanding and strengthen connections. This week proves the power of calm certainty combined with empathy.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Reflecting on lessons of the past, you focus on shaping a brighter path. Midweek brings renewed energy, fuelling ideas and determination to be heard. Enthusiasm is infectious, yet take care not to push others too hard. By aligning actions with long-term goals, your drive propels meaningful and lasting progress.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Your vibrant energy impresses all, especially in caring, creative or professional roles. Later, a surprise reconnection brings warmth and delight, reminding you of past bonds. Though unexpected, the encounter feels uplifting. Balancing dedication with openness, you blend ambition and affection beautifully, inspiring confidence in others as well as yourself.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Financial and property matters require patience, especially in tricky negotiations. While stubborn people test you, persistence ensures outcomes shift in your favour. By the weekend, thoughts of relocation or new horizons may spark curiosity. This is a time to explore possibilities while keeping a steady hand on present responsibilities.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You question a friend or loved one’s behaviour, but what appears unkind may stem from their own weariness. They too need boundaries. Offering empathy and kindness is the best support, reminding you that even in frustration, compassion remains healing. By sharing understanding, you strengthen your connections with quiet grace.
