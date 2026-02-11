Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
This week brings a turning point as illusion gives way to clarity. Long-held dreams feel closer, though patience is needed. New commitments require trust in unseen possibilities. Follow your inner compass and let determination guide you through the mist. A new chapter begins with fresh purpose and quiet confidence.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Minor tensions or jealousy around the 22nd encourage you to avoid conflict. Clear communication prevents misunderstandings with an older figure, especially over money. Travel and online exchanges around the 24th require attention to detail. Staying calm and practical helps you navigate shifting moods and maintain steady progress.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Your quick thinking supports new pursuits, though guard against trusting those who don’t understand your independent style. Use humour to set boundaries and keep control of your methods. Welcome new friendships and prepare for meaningful family discussions that help shape plans and bring clarity to shared matters.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Unresolved issues scatter your focus, making decisions harder as you rush from place to place. A friend’s mixed behaviour adds confusion, yet your natural charm helps you avoid arguments. Staying honest about intentions keeps interactions calm while you work steadily through important commitments and find firmer direction.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A powerful figure’s support is needed to overcome a barrier, but frustration eases when you embrace unexpected encounters. Mixing with new people brings insights you hadn’t anticipated. A meeting later helps you express your aims clearly, opening doors and reaffirming your sense of direction for the long term.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Talking things through early eases several issues and brings relief. Sharing ideas with like-minded friends saves time, money and energy. With rising domestic expenses, greater discipline is needed, especially regarding food and travel. Careful lists help you stay on track while you maintain a practical, measured approach.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A task begun earlier remains unfinished, yet you’re committed to getting it right. Someone may think what you’ve done is final, but avoid defensiveness. A colleague finds it hard watching you take over, yet the responsibility is yours now. Your steady, capable approach brings confidence and clarity.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Determination keeps you focused as you push towards end-of-month goals. Concentrated effort brings rewarding progress. Discussions with an older relative around the 25th prompt an important decision that improves family dynamics. A rare topic among friends sparks lively interest and deepens your sense of connection.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You’re reassessing priorities as a volunteer role becomes too demanding. A committee may pressure you to stay, yet their motives seem self-serving. Family needs take precedence and it’s clear outside commitments must ease. Gentle firmness helps you regain balance and refocus on what truly matters now.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Lack of cooperation early on wastes time, yet you work hard to stay fair. Emotions complicate decisions, but balance is achievable. Someone close introduces you to a meaningful place, adding warmth and insight to your week. Exploring new settings brings unexpected clarity and a rejuvenating shift in perspective.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Commitments feel restricting, creating restlessness. To break free, seek fresh experiences beyond familiar surroundings. While this may unsettle someone close, following your own path is necessary for growth. Stepping outside your comfort zone sparks transformation and invites renewed excitement into your life.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Rising inner energy signals it’s time to adapt to change. An outdated commitment must end to make room for what inspires you. New steps feel uplifting, and you’ll seize chances to improve your lifestyle. Confidence mixed with determination supports success, even as the pace slows on the 26th.
