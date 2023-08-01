Twenty years of ospreys breeding in the Glaslyn Valley is being celebrated at an event near Porthmadog next weekend.
It is also the 10th anniversary of the charity, Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife, who are staging the popular two-day Gwyl y Gweilch event at Pont Croesor on 12 and 13 August.
Centred around a series of wildlife talks in the John Parry Hide, the keynote speaker on both days will be the respected nature conservationist Dr Tim Mackrill.
Tim managed the Rutland Osprey Project for more than 10 years and works with the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation on species recovery projects, including the osprey translocation at Poole Harbour.
Other speakers will be immediate past BGGW chairman Gwyn Harrison, local historian and slate expert John Peredur Hughes, and Kelvin Jones, retired development officer with the British Trust for Ornithology Cymru.
There will also be children’s activities, a refreshment tent and a raffle.
There are still some bookable free places remaining for the talks which will include the history of the project with entertaining recollections of the early days of volunteering when the first ospreys started breeding in the Valley in 2004.
For more information and to book a place on one of the talks, go to www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/gwyl-y-gweilch
Following a sad start to the season when iconic female osprey Mrs G failed to return from migration for what would have been her 20th year breeding in the Glaslyn Valley, a new osprey family has emerged.
Male osprey Aran paired up with a new unringed female who has been named Elen, and they have raised two healthy male chicks who have recently fledged. The family will remain in the valley for a few weeks before separately starting their migration to Africa in early September.
Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see live images of birds on the nest from high-definition cameras beamed to a visitor centre and hide.
Volunteers are on hand to explain the story of the ospreys with refreshments and gifts also on sale. Live images are also broadcast 24 hours a day online throughout the season on ww.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/live
Glaslyn Ospreys, near Prenteg, is open every day of the week between 10.30am and 4.30pm until the birds migrate in September.
Entry is free, but the charity welcomes donations.