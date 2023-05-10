Aberystwyth Ramblers will head out on two walks over the course of the weekend.
The first will be led by Moira on Saturday, 13 May, meeting at 9.30am at Plascrug Leisure Centre or at the Hafod car park (SN768737) at 10.20am.
It is a medium-grade walk of 3.5 miles in the Hafod estate.
The route starts with the fairly steep descent from the car park down the Ladies Walk and Torrent Walk into the bottom of the gorge crossing the Chain Bridge and passing the Gothic Arch. There should be excellent views of the waterfalls.
It then goes over fairly level ground to Mrs Johnes Garden where we can stop for a little refreshment, then alongside the river to the site of the remains of the old mansion before a not-too-steep climb past a pretty little lake and Mariamnes Garden to return to the car park.
There is no need to book with the leader. If you need more information the leader’s contact details may be obtained from the website. No dogs except assistance dogs by prior arrangement.
On Sunday, 14 May, the group heads to Trawsgoed.
The Trawsgoed Estate, Llanafan, has been in the possession of the Vaughan family, Earls of Lisburne, since 1200. In 1873 the estate extended over about 43,000 acres, being the largest in Cardiganshire, and was home to the Lisburne lead mine, one of the most profitable in Wales.
On Sunday, Val and Michael will lead a medium-hard, seven-mile circular walk passing through the estate, starting from the NRW Black Covert car park (SN667729) at 10.30am.
An optional earlier meeting at 9.45am at Plascrug Leisure Centre in Aberystwyth will give an opportunity for car-sharing.
The first part of the route is flat, through the estate, with glimpses of Trawsgoed Mansion, before starting the steady ascent, partly through woodland, to Disgwylfa with its 360° views.
The gradual descent passes Llanafan to Cwm Rhydyfelin and then the Pont Wenallt suspension bridge over the Afon Ystwyth, concluding with a pleasant riverside path back to the start.
Booking is not required but contact the walk leaders if you require further information.
No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website.
