NFU Cymru is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Wales Woman Farmer Award this year and is on the lookout for nominations.
The NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year competition aims to celebrate the contribution of women in the Welsh farming industry.
The winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2023 award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl.
The closing date for the competition is Monday, 29 May.
The award will be presented on Thursday, 27 July on the NFU Cymru stand at the Royal Welsh Show.
NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader, a former winner of the award who will be one of this year’s judges, said: “The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award is there to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life.
“Over the past 25 years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry, and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2023 title and celebrating the 25th anniversary of this great award.”
Lona Davies, NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual group secretary, who will be judging alongside Ms Reader said: “For generations women have played a crucial role in Welsh agriculture, from running farm businesses to leading diversification enterprises to increase farm income and NFU Mutual is proud to support this award.
“We hope the award inspires other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future.”
If you are interested in entering, or know someone who you think is worthy of a nomination for the title of Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2023, visit the NFU Cymru website or contact the NFU Cymru office by phoning 01982 554200 or emailing [email protected]