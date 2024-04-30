Eryri national park is among the top 10 “desired” places in the UK for “off-grid” camping experiences.
Eryri receives 12,000 searches per year for wild camping, Auto Trader discovered.
Gwynedd Council opened the first overnight Arosfan camping site for motorhomes in March to better manage overnight stays in the hope continental style ‘aires’ will bring extra tourism spending into towns.
Nine bays are available at Criccieth’s Y Maes car park in the first of four pilot sites in Gwynedd. Work is nearing completion at Glyn Arosfan, Llanberis, and progressing on the Cei’r Gogledd, Pwllheli and Doc Fictoria car park, Caernarfon.
Eryri’s National Park Outdoor Recreation Position Statement 2024 – 2029 urges use of formal camp sites and calls for people to “book early”. It also notes where permission is granted for wild camping on private land, campers follow the philosophy of ‘leave no trace’.
The statement says: “Within the National Park, wild camping can only be undertaken with landowner consent, this includes areas of access land.
“The authority cannot give consent for wild camping on other people’s land and under the General Data Protection (GDPR) regulations, the authority cannot pass on landowners’ details without consent.”
Following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions it also states “significant problems” occurred as a result of people ‘fly camping,’ including littering, poor roadside parking, open fires and damage to designated areas. The authority says it receives “high numbers of complaints” from landowners and the public.
“Therefore, the authority encourages people to use formal campsites and book early. When consent for wild camping is given the authority encourages people to follow the Countryside Code and the Wild Camping Code and adhere to the ‘leave no trace’ philosophy.”
According to the authority, touring with camper vans and motorhomes has increased. It says it is working with stake-holders such as Gwynedd Council to: “Encourage good practice, discourage irresponsible parking and off-road camping” and will seek to ensure that this activity “remains legal and sustainable with minimal disruption to local communities”.
The authority also promotes the National Park Guide to Campervan and Motorhome Users pamphlet, which provides an up-to-date overnight sites map, maintains website content and provides information for less formal sites and overnight parking areas that may be provided by the local authorities such as Gwynedd’s Arosfan sites.
Auto Trader also said: “Eryri National Park was home to some of the UK’s most imposing mountains and dramatic scenery. For those who may want to go on an off-grid adventure but aren’t keen on hiking all the way up Snowdon, you can drive ‘a circle of Snowdon’ route that will take you all the way around it, spotting the summit at various points on your journey.”
Dartmoor was the UK’s top wild camping “hotspot”, followed by the Lake District and Peak District. The Brecon Beacons and Eryri National Park came fourth and fifth position.
Ysgubor Wen Eco is recommended for camping overnight at and eco campsite where you camp “for impressive, panoramic views of the national park”.