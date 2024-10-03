The Eryri National Park Authority has appointed Jonathan Cawley as its new Chief Executive Officer.
He will take over from interim CEO Iwan Jones.
As CEO, he will lead the authority in its mission to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural heritage of Eryri National Park.
Jonathan, who joined the authority in September 2013 and has served as Director of Planning and Land Management for most of his tenure, said: “I’m excited to oversee efforts to ensure the National Park remains a sustainable environment for both communities and visitors, while tackling the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and community engagement. It is an opportunity and a challenge I’m thoroughly looking forward to.”
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen, Chair of the authority, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Cawley to the role of Chief Executive Officer. We are confident he will provide the leadership and innovative thinking necessary to guide the authority through the opportunities and challenges ahead."
Jonathan will focus on strengthening partnerships with local stakeholders, implement park management plans, listen to communities, enhance visitor experience, ensure the protection of Eryri’s landscapes and biodiversity and lead on sustainability initiatives aimed to reduce the authority’s carbon footprint and promote environmental resilience.