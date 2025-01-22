The Eryri National Park Authority’s Planning and Access Committee has approved a recommendation to implement an Article 4 Direction for the National Park area as a tool to manage the use of residential properties as second homes or short-term holiday lets.
In April 2024, the authority issued a notice of intent to implement Article 4, followed by a six-week consultation on its implementation. Over subsequent months, Planning Policy Officers considered the representations received and conducted further research into relevant concerns. They concluded no additional information had been put forward to justify a reversal of the implementation intention.
From 1 June onwards, planning permission will be required to change the use of a residential property into a short-term holiday let or second home within the Eryri National Park boundary.
The authority is the second in Wales to implement this, following in the footsteps of Gwynedd Council, which implemented the Article 4 Direction since September 2024 in those areas of Gwynedd outside the National Park boundary.
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen, Chair of the park authority, said: “Today is a historic day for Eryri, as we take an important step to ensure a prosperous future for our communities.
“Research has shown that a significant proportion of people have been priced out of the housing market in areas where there is a high proportion of second homes or short-term holiday lets. In implementing the Article 4 Direction, we can begin to manage the number of residential dwellings used for these purposes in our communities, giving local people an opportunity to live in their community. In turn, this will safeguard living communities that nurture the next generation and supports the rural economy throughout the year.”
The Article 4 Direction is not retrospective and will not affect properties in Eryri used as second homes or short-term holiday lets before 1 June.