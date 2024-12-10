With the process of developing the Eryri Tree and Woodland Strategy nearing completion, a further consultation period to plan for its delivery has begun.
Eryri National Park Authority has been co-designing the Eryri Tree and Woodland Strategy with Coed Cadw. The public, land owners and managers were consulted to ensure they played a role in its development.
The draft strategy will be presented to the authority committee for adoption next spring. In the meantime, the authority turns its attention to developing a supplementary action plan with the public.
The Eryri Tree and Woodland Strategy is a long-term vision for the next 100 years, with the supplementary plan setting out how to work in partnership to achieve it. The strategy strives to tackle challenges like climate emergency and nature loss, but also give land owners and managers flexibility to act in any manner they are able to, without compromising productive land.
Eryri National Park Authority’s Head of Conservation, Woodland and Agriculture Rhys Owen said: “By creating a strategy and action plan with land owners and managers at the core of its development, we hope they will feel ownership over it and, as such, make it a viable and achievable strategy.
“Trees and woodlands are important assets that offer huge benefits to the natural environment, but also provide social opportunities that promote health and well-being. By developing an inclusive, bottom up approached strategy, we can ensure future generations continue to benefit from all that trees and woodlands have to offer.”
If you own or are responsible for land in Eryri, be it a garden, community park or agricultural land, take part in the discussion to develop the action plan.
Have your say at a drop-in session, book online for an informal chat with ENPA officers, or completing an online questionnaire (see https://shorturl.at/R744q).