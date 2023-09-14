The event incorporated the Six Nations Vintage Ploughing Championship as well as staging a varied display of vintage tractors cars and farming techniques. The Castell Howell sponsored event attracted competitors and exhibitors from all over Wales, England, Scotland and Ireland to sample some Ceredigion hospitality, which started on Friday night with a traditional church service of ‘Blessing the Plough’ at St Restitutus Church in the nearby larger village of Llanrhystud, followed by a traditional thanksgiving ploughman’s supper.