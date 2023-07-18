An event at Aberystwyth bandstand has been organised to raise money for causes in war-torn Ukraine.
The fundraiser will be held on Monday, 24 July from 11am till 4pm and is intended to provide much-needed funds for Ukrainian orphanages and displaced families.
This is the latest push for donations from ex-Aberystwyth police officers and Penparcau hub staff members, Jenny Jenkins and Phil Westbury.
They have raised £15,500 since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine back in February last year. Altogether, the pair has done more than 30 trips to deliver donations to those that need them on the Ukrainian border.
Ukrainians in Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas will attend the event on the promenade. There will also be music and stalls including Ukrainian cakes, craft and bangle making and honey tea.
Ms Jenkins told the Cambrian News that she is also set to visit the battlefront and the worst-affected areas in Ukraine to find new avenues for where future donations can go.
She is hoping the event will surpass her recent fundraiser at Tesco in Aberystwyth which raised £1,000.
She said: “So I’m going out there with another Ukrainian lady and we’re going to be visiting different areas and we’re going to see the real hard stuff.
“The money will go to (charity) Ukraine Train, but we will also keep some because when I go out there, I will see where the funding is particularly needed.
“It's desperately important people come along because it gives people a chance to meet real Ukrainians who are so thankful to the people of Wales, and a small, little place like this.
“After the damage to the dam (in Nova Kakhovka which caused flooding in the region of Kherson) and the bridge in Crimea, who knows what Putin is going to do next?
“So, everything is getting scarce, and people are going to be uprooted again, and people will need medication and antibiotics – especially pregnant women.
“It’s a desperate situation.”
Her trip to the front in Ukraine will be funded entirely by herself and she is set to provide updates to the Cambrian News during her journey.