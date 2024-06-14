Autistic Haven CIC present an exhibition showcasing art made by Gwynedd families over the past seven months.
In 2023, Autistic Haven received funding from Unltd to host arts and crafts sessions for parents and children. These nurturing and creative sessions for families with autistic children in Bala and surrounding areas allowed everyone to relax and have fun.
Led by Rowenna Williams of Wild Art Wales, families took part in sessions twice a month, learning new skills and creating a variety of work.
One mother who attended said her daughter “made friends which is a huge thing for her”.
“She interacted with adults and other children. She explored different activities and unlike other hobbies and activities we have tried she always left stating she was feeling ‘fantastic’.
“The facilities were well thought out which had a huge impact on her ability to transition. Literally everything has been thought of. You’ve had a huge impact on our lives. I will be forever grateful.”
The exhibition aims to dispel misconceptions about autistic children, to spread positive messages about their creativity, and celebrate diversity within our community.
The exhibition takes place on 29 and 30 June, 10am-4pm, at The Mary Jones Centre, Bala and is open to the public.