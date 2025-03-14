An award-winning specialist Welsh veterinary network established to tackle antibiotic resistance has reached a milestone and is nearing complete Wales-wide veterinary livestock practice coverage.
The Veterinary Prescribing Champion (VPC) network has welcomed an additional 12 vets and four new practices in the last year.
The network now has 72 members across 54 practices in Wales, covering almost 90% of eligible veterinary livestock practices in Wales and reinforcing its role in promoting responsible antimicrobial use.
The VPC network is led by Dr Gwen Rees from Aberystwyth University and aims to support vets to prescribe antibiotics responsibly in Welsh farm veterinary practices.
Dr Rees, who is Arwain DGC's Veterinary Development Manager, said, "I'm delighted to see the VPC network go from strength to strength - it's a real testament to the hard work and motivation of Welsh vets to be leaders in the field of antibiotic stewardship."
Participating vets receive ongoing training, regular workshops and discussion groups to maintain a unified approach to prudent antimicrobial dispensing within and between veterinary practices – which they then disseminate to their practices. Topics include disease control, health management systems, and behavioural change strategies to drive responsible prescribing. Soft skill development, such as motivating change to promote prudent antimicrobial use, is also included.
A significant success of the VPC network has been the participatory development of a voluntary code of conduct and series of clinical guidelines to support practices in their prescribing.
Ruben Vines of Pembrokeshire Farm Vets, one of the network’s newest members, sees the network as "an exciting opportunity to collaborate with other vets and health professionals and drive meaningful change in reducing antimicrobial use."
AMR is classed as a 'One Health' challenge – as antibiotic resistance threatens the health of humans and animals. The World Health Organisation has warned that AMR is an issue where "without urgent action, we are heading for a post-antibiotic era, in which common infections and minor injuries can once again kill."