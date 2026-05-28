Angharad developed a strong passion for agriculture through life on her family’s hill farm, which breeds Welsh Black cattle alongside Welsh and Penfrith sheep. A dedicated member of Clwb Ffermwyr Ifanc Cymru since the age of ten, she has held several roles within her club, including secretary this year. Through YFC, she has enjoyed opportunities to travel internationally, including trips to South Africa and across Europe, while her interests also include cattle showing, wool handling and creative competitions.