The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has announced the new candidates for its prestigious Rural Leadership Programme,
A unique opportunity for aspiring rural leaders, the programme is designed to nurture and inspire participants as they develop the skills, confidence and insight needed to progress within Welsh agriculture and rural communities.
This year’s delegates will attend a range of events connected with the RWAS and travel to Cardiff and London, where they will meet influential organisations and leadership figures from across the agricultural, political and rural sectors.
This year’s list includes Angharad Davies from Brynglas Farm in Ponterwyd.
Angharad developed a strong passion for agriculture through life on her family’s hill farm, which breeds Welsh Black cattle alongside Welsh and Penfrith sheep. A dedicated member of Clwb Ffermwyr Ifanc Cymru since the age of ten, she has held several roles within her club, including secretary this year. Through YFC, she has enjoyed opportunities to travel internationally, including trips to South Africa and across Europe, while her interests also include cattle showing, wool handling and creative competitions.
Ilan Jones from the Dyfi Valley is also participating.
Ilan has strong roots in the rural community and a real passion for agriculture and country life.
He graduated from Aberystwyth University with a BSc in Agriculture with Business Studies, including a placement year to further develop his industry experience. After working on farms, with Farming Connect and for more than six years with agricultural supplier CCF, he joined NFU Cymru in 2023. Outside work, Ilan enjoys rugby, rural sports and performing locally as both a choir member and soloist.
Huw Myfyr Gruffydd from Caernarfon is also on the programme.
Huw developed a passion for agriculture while helping on his grandfather’s beef and sheep enterprise. He went on to study Agriculture with Business Studies at Aberystwyth University, before completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Estate and Land Management at Harper Adams University.
“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of individuals to our Rural Leadership Programme,” said Aled Rhys Jones, RWAS Chief Executive. “Each participant brings unique perspectives and experiences to the cohort, and we look forward to supporting their development as future leaders in Welsh agriculture and rural affairs.”
Initially made possible through a generous legacy from the late Mr N Griffiths, alongside match funding from the Glamorgan County Advisory Committee, the Rural Leadership Programme provides participants with valuable opportunities to develop leadership capability, expand their professional networks and gain first-hand exposure to the issues and opportunities facing rural Wales.
The programme has also recently welcomed support from The Royal Countryside Fund, which has joined as a key partner to help further invest in the next generation of rural leaders in Wales.
Gareth Davies, Programme Manager for Wales at The Royal Countryside Fund said: "A key focus of The Royal Countryside Fund is supporting local networks, bringing farmers together to support and learn from each other, and making changes that last.”
The successful delegates will be formally introduced at the Royal Welsh Show Awards Ceremony on Monday 20th July 2026.
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