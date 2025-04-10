THE Farmers’ Union of Wales has repeated calls for dog owners to act responsibly when out enjoying the countryside.
Livestock ‘Worrying’ can occur as a result of dogs not being kept under close supervision in the countryside. Dogs chasing, harassing or physically attacking livestock are all guilty of this offence.
Despite significant industry efforts and awareness campaigns over recent years, dog attacks on livestock remain a major concern for Welsh farmers.
The extent of the problem was further documented in a recent freedom of information request by the FUW to North Wales Police, which received over 80 reports of livestock attacks in 2024 alone.
FUW Regional Vice-President, Anwen Hughes said: “These attacks are not mere numbers; they inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes, or lambs to become separated from their mothers.
“This Easter, as we prepare to welcome visitors to enjoy our beautiful countryside, it’s crucial dog owners demonstrate diligence and responsibility when outside. Dog owners should never underestimate their dog, even the most friendly and well-trained dogs, have a natural instinct to chase and its vital that owners act responsibly when outside in the countryside.”
“There are no winners from livestock attacks. The trauma ripples through livestock, dog owners, and farmers, often leaving lasting emotional scars and a persistent fear of recurrence."
The FUW is subsequently reminding dog owners to act responsibly, and prioritise the safety of both animals and themselves this Easter.
In particular, the FUW is urging dog owners to use a lead when out and about with their dog in the countryside. Between 1 March and 31 July, a dog must be on lead on open access land, even if there is no livestock on the land.