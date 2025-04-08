PUBLIC Health Wales is urging families to avoid holding lambs this Easter due to risk of infection.
With Easter fast approaching and many families planning visits to farms and petting zoos, Public Health Wales is reminding visitors of the potential health risks associated with animal contact and how to stay safe.
Lambing season is a popular time for families, particularly young children, to get up close with animals.
However, close contact with lambs and other farm animals can carry a risk of infection, including illnesses such as cryptosporidiosis, which can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps.
PHW recommends avoiding close contact with lambs, including holding or cuddling, warns against eating or drinking near animals and to wash hands thoroughly if you do touch animals.
With many commercial farms offering public access during lambing season, organisers should take steps to minimise health risks for visitors, health bosses say, such as providing handwashing facilities and keeping lambs in a pen.
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea or vomiting within two weeks of visiting a farm should contact their GP or call NHS 111. Vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, should take extra precautions, as infections can be more severe in these individuals. Those who have been unwell should not return to work, school, or nursery until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours.
Andrew Nelson, Public Health Wales, said:“Lambing season is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy the countryside and learn more about farming, but it is important to remember that farm animals can carry germs that cause illness. By following simple hygiene measures, such as thorough handwashing and avoiding close contact with lambs, visitors can reduce the risk of infection and enjoy a safe and fun Easter outing.”