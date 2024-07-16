A MACHYNLLETH shearer has successfully broken the British shearing record, shearing 791 sheep in nine hours.
Meirion Evans, 25, spent months preparing for this challenge and on Saturday, 13 July, all his hard work and commitment paid off.
The first sheep was shorn at 5am at Hendreseifion Farm and the last sheep at 5pm with the 791 total being achieved in nine hours spread across five shearing runs.
At the end of his successful record attempt, a delighted Meirion said: “It’s difficult to put into words the feeling right now. Although it was me shearing, the entire record’s success is down to a huge team effort.”
Meirion continued: “This record would not have been possible without the help, support and commitment of so many people, too many to name individually. From the family at Hendreseifion for hosting the record, the pen men that were there with me all day, the farmers for supplying their sheep, the wool wrappers, those supporting me with my gear and all my family and friends – without all of you, today would not have been possible.”
Gareth Jones, Head of Member Engagement, British Wool said: “On behalf of British Wool we offer huge congratulations to Meirion on his successful record attempt. This was a display of high quality shearing and Meirion should be very proud of his achievements.”
“We appreciate the hard work that also goes on behind the scenes in holding a record and therefore offer congratulations to everyone that has helped and supported Meirion in successfully setting a new British Shearing Record.”
DPJ Foundation is the record attempt’s nominated charity and more information and an opportunity to support is still available its justgiving page.
So far, the record attempt has raised £600, with Meirion hoping the feat will eventually raise £2,000 for the agricultural charity.
Meirion works on the family beef and sheep farm keeping Welsh Black Cross Limousin cows and mainly Mule Cross Texel ewes with some Welsh Mountain and Speckled Hill.
He also has a local contract shearing business which keeps him busy over the summer months and travels to New Zealand over the winter.