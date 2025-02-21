Dog walkers are being urged to keep dogs on leads around sheep to reduce attacks.
Spring will soon be upon us, bringing promise of warmer days and the emergence of new life; it won’t be long before we see spring lambs skipping across green fields.
Whilst the burgeoning of new life and escape from darker days of winter may bring relief for many, it can also be a time of great concern for farmers and landowners as lambing season begins.
Reports of sheep attacks have been recorded across the country, with many incidents ending in sheep fatality.
Every year, sheep and other livestock suffer stress, injury, and even death due to uncontrolled dogs.
Pregnant ewes can miscarry when chased, and lambs can become separated from their mothers.
Even the most well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase, making it essential for owners to take precautions when heading out into the countryside.
Dog owners are being urged by Natural Resources Wales to always keep dogs on leads near sheep and livestock - unless you feel threatened, particularly around cattle, follow local signage and to be aware of the law as farmers have the right to shoot a dog that is attacking livestock.
Alison Roberts, Responsible Recreation Advisor at Natural Resources Wales said: “Dog owners have a responsibility to keep their dog under effective control and make sure it stays away from other animals. Following the guidance in the Countryside Code to use leads around sheep can help everyone enjoy the outdoors while keeping livestock and pets safe from harm.”
Stephen Jenkinson, Access and Countryside Advisor to The Kennel Club added: “Always keeping dogs on leads around sheep is the best way to avoid a happy, healthy walk in the outdoors turning into a tragedy for dog owners and farmers alike.”