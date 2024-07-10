THE Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has held its AGM in Newcastle Emlyn as it prepares for the show later this month.
The 2024 AGM was held in this year’s Featured County, Ceredigion at Newcastle Emlyn RFC, this year’s President, Denley Jenkins’ home area.
The AGM looked back upon the achievements of last year and forward to this year’s show, which is only a few weeks away.
Chair of Council Nicola Davies FRAg welcomed members to the AGM. She noted the successes of members and thanked the Featured County, Ceredigion on its efforts over the year
“Without doubt 2024 is your year Ceredigion”.
A new Board of Directors was elected at the beginning of the year and Prof. Wynne Jones thanked the previous board for their work and their commitment to the Society.
He expressed that the previous board should look back with pride at their contribution to a successful organisation as it moves forward. He acknowledged the contribution of Mrs Nicola Davies FRAg, Chair of Council for her work in revamping the constitution and facilitating the recent changeovers without losing momentum.
Prof. Wynne declared that ‘Financially, we have had a significant turnaround.
He thanked the Chief Executive for his vision to refresh and re-look at all the society’s activities. He expressed his gratitude to the Societies Sponsors and its Members who will have increased representation going forward by the new Membership Committee.
Prof. Wynne congratulated the society on the idea of holding an Annual Show Launch in the Featured County and how it had been a success last year at the Senedd and again this year at the National Library of Wales.
He felt that it was a great idea to take the society to its members in the Featured County.
He noted that last year’s show was opened by three young people who were part of the RWAS’s Rural Leadership Programme and how impressive the speeches they delivered were.
He noted that one of the speakers, Esyllt Griffiths, had gone on to become this year’s Featured County, Ceredigion’s Ambassador and that she had been elected to represent Ceredigion on the Society’s Board.
Whilst noting the Winter Fair’s success, Prof. Wynne congratulated the initiative to bring 3000 school children to the Fair for free.
This year’s President, Mr Denley Jenkins FRAg, expressed his delight at being elected President. He said, “There can be fewer greater privileges in life than being elected President of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society by the Committee of the Featured County, Ceredigion”.
He thanked all the team and the Committees across the County who have been organising events to raise funds. He noted the success of the Grassland event at Trawscoed and thanked everyone who had been involved in organising and running the event. He also gave a special thanks to the Ambassador, Esyllt Griffiths and her family for their support.
The Royal Welsh Show will take place at the showground in Llanelwedd on 22 – 25 July. For more information on the Society or the Show please visit www.rwas.wales