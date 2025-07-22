A community hub set up in March has given people in Penrhyndeudraeth somewhere to turn to for support.
In March Gwynedd councillor for Penrhyndeudraeth, Meryl Roberts, the town council and Y Dref Werdd set up the joint community hub at the town council office.
Cllr Roberts said “it just made sense” to work together so locals knew where to go to for advice or support.
The location has also become a drop off point for a food bank.
She said: “We’re not here all the time, as we’re also out and about in the community. But we try our best to ensure someone is about from Monday-Friday between 9am and 4pm.
“It’s a great space for us to share ideas, work on specific projects together and arrange meetings and events with local residents and the community.”
One such project is the raised bed boxes installed at Millennium Park thanks to joint work between Keep Wales Tidy, Y Dref Werdd, Penrhyndeudraeth Town Council, the local youth club and Gwerin y Coed community group.
Lauren Quaeck, Y Dref Werdd Youth Project Officer said: “The joint set up at Penrhyn is working well. Young people of Penrhyndeudraeth have worked with us to plant flowers and vegetables in these raised beds. It provides them with life skills, makes them aware of their natural surroundings and gives them a sense of ownership within their own community.
“They really enjoyed the sessions with us, and we’ve been able to bring agencies together which also offers transferable adult skills to these young people.
“The youngsters will continue to nurture, water and weed the beds during the next few weeks and we really look forward to see the displays and eat some of the fruits of their labour over the coming months.”
Another initiative is Clonc a Thrwsio.
Cllr Roberts said: “Covid, a reduction in services for older people due to government austerity measures plus the cost of living issue are having a serious effect on older people. That is the reason we’ve recently launched a community group at the town hall so people can come together for a panad, chat, socialise and share any concerns they may have. Sometimes, just listening is enough.
“Some members of the older generation have a lot of skills to share, whilst other are really feeling the pinch financially. We’re also hyper-aware of waste and recycling, so we’re also keen to add a repair element to the group.
“If you have electrical equipment that needs a new plug, we will be able to support you. If a bike has a puncture and someone is struggling with health issues to fix it, we can help. At the moment the group is in its infancy so we’re currently at the chat and cuppa stage, but we have big plans for the repair element.
Clonc a Thrwshio meet at Neuadd Drefol, Penrhyndeudraeth Sqaure on the second and fourth Tuesday afternoon each month from 1pm-3pm.
Details of all activities are available from Penrhyndeudraeth Town Council, Cllr Roberts and Y Dref Werdd’s Facebook pages.
