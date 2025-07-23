A beach clean in Tywyn looks set to become a regular event.
Campaigners and residents from Tywyn and the surrounding villages cleaned the beach on Saturday, 19 July.
Small pieces of litter and larger items including a traffic cone and a wooden pallet were collected.
Anyone interested in taking part in future beach cleans in Tywyn and along the coast can join the Tywyn Beach Guardians or search Carrie SAS Rep, both on Facebook.
The clean-up coincided with the Surfers Against Sewage ‘People Versus Plastic’ National Day of Action, calling on the government to act decisively to tackle plastic pollution at its source and to position the UK as a global leader in the fight against single-use plastics.
