The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways welcomed the whole of Ysgol Maenofferen infant and junior school to Blaenau Ffestiniog station.
They took the train to Tan-y-Bwlch station on the trip, organised as a thank you for the school’s part in the naming ceremony of the railway’s newest double Fairlie, ‘James Spooner’.
General manager Paul Lewin, said: “Having Ysgol Maenofferen take part in our event made it a very special occasion and we wanted to show our gratitude.”
Over 100 happy faces waved from the train as it left Blaenau Ffestiniog behind loco ‘Blanche’ for a picnic at Tan-y- Bwlch station.
Headteacher Aled Williams said: “The children have been very excited about the trip. A massive thank you to the railway for making it possible.”
Pupil Mason Fretwell said he learns a lot about the railway from books and from the railway’s interpretation boards.
He said: “I saw three other trains this morning, Lyd, Harlech Castell at Ddualt and Merddin Emrys. It has been a great day.”
Families in Blaenau Ffestiniog and the surrounding area will also have the chance to enjoy a train ride to Tan-y-Bwlch as well as footplate rides at the next community fun day on Sunday, 28 July.