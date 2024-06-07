A YOUNG Aberystwyth filmmaker has been nominated for a top award for her animated short film.
Welsh filmmaking talent once again dominates nominations at this year’s Into Film Awards that are being held at a star-studded, red-carpet event at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday 25 June 2024.
Among this year’s nominees is Aberystwyth-based Gwennan (11) who’s been shortlisted for her short animation film Ein Dyfodol (Our Future) that explores the theme of climate change, recycling and endangered species.
Concerned about the dangers our planet is facing, Ein Dyfodol features a climate-conscious hamster that interviews several other animals - and Welsh mascot Mr Urdd - about their views on recycling, green energy, and more, in this entertaining Welsh-language stop motion animation.
From a very early age Gwennan has shown an appetite for filmmaking.
At seven years of age her parents enrolled Gwennan on an animation class at Aberystwyth Arts Centre where she learned about different drawing and animation software, storyboarding and how to make models using wire and clay.
These skills were used to create Ein Dyfodol, which has landed her a nomination at the prestigious Into Film Awards.
Gwennan, who also called on some of her family to help provide the voiceovers for the film’s different characters, explains: “I'm very excited about my nomination, and I can't wait to go to the awards ceremony.
“I have always loved animation and drawing, so this nomination is so important to me because it means that people really like what I have created. I love art and drawing because I can make and create anything I want from my imagination, even if it's something really silly!
“I don't like how climate change is affecting the planet and habitats of animals, and it's something we need to take action on.”
Celebrating its 10th year, the Into Film Awards enable young people aged 5 to 19 years to be creative and find a voice through practical filmmaking, and to make films about what matters to them.
Of the nine categories which include both animation and live action films, budding filmmakers and champions from across Wales.