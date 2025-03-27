A final call is being made, urging responses to a public consultation on the future of travel in North Wales, before the opportunity closes on 14 April.
The public, businesses, third sector organisations and community groups are encouraged to take a look at the draft Regional Transport Plan for North Wales, and feedback.
Ambition North Wales – the region’s Corporate Joint Committee, is inviting responses, having developed the Plan alongside partners including local authorities, Transport for Wales and Welsh Government.
The plan will be in place until 2030, and aims to provide better travel options, improve digital connectivity and reduce environmental impacts.
Cllr Dafydd Rhys Thomas, said: “Good transport links are crucial in enabling communities and local economies to thrive.”