Gwynedd Council has reopened the footbridge near Lôn Cob Bach with support from the Gwynedd Nature Partnership. This follows repair work required after fire damage.
The footbridge that connects Lôn Cob Bach and Pont Solomon in Pwllheli closed last year following concerns of a deliberate fire.
A significant portion of the footbridge was burnt on Wednesday, 23 October 2023. Significant damage was caused to parts of the wooden bridge which meant the structure was not safe to use.
The council urges the public to report any damage of vandalism to North Wales Police, and say they are pleased that the footbridge has been able to reopen before the end of the year.