A fire in the early hours of the morning has destroyed a trailer tent in Llandysul.
At 5.12am on 13 August, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend the scene. Crews from New Quay and Aberaeron Fire Stations went to the incident in Cross Inn, Llandysul.
Upon arrival, they responded to one trailer tent that was well alight. The fire also involved one gas cylinder.
Crews used one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera, one ceiling hook and small gear to extinguish the fire.
The tent’s five occupants, plus one dog, were all accounted for and received oxygen therapy. The tent was completely destroyed by fire.
The fire was caused accidentally.
Crews left the scene at 6.39am.