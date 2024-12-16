A tractor parade has raised over £2,000 for charity.
Tractors with Christmas lights paraded from Dolgellau to Barmouth and Porthmadog on 15 December, raising £2,095 so far to be split between the DPJ Foundation and Wales Air Ambulance.
The parade started at Marian car park, Dolgellau, with tractors parking there from 5pm for people to look at and take photographs.
The parade started at 5.30pm, turning right out of the Marian doing a loop through town, then heading through Llanelltyd, Bontddu and to Barmouth where they came down Jubilee road, turning left on Beach Road and left again on to the promenade car park where they stopped for 30 minutes for people in Barmouth to enjoy the vehicles.
From there it was off to Llanaber, Talybont, Dyffryn, Llanbedr, Llanfair, Harlech, Ynys, Talsarnau, Llandecwyn, Penrhyndeudraeth, and through Porthmadog before parking at Tesco car park for people there to have a look at the tractors and take pictures.
Tractor drivers paid £10 per vehicle to take part in the parade.
The event was organised by Barmouth’s Damian Williams who said it “was epic”.
“I’ve got so many people I need to thank and I will once I’ve defrosted and had a chance to count all of the money we raised,” he added.
“Massive thank you to all the drivers and everyone who helped out and thank you to everyone who came out to support us and donated.
“We will 100 per cent do it again.
“This one was the first one and I learned a lot. Plans are already going round in my head - ways to make it easier and better.
“If you haven’t already and want to donate here is the link.
Once again thank you and Well done everyone.”