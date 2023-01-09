THE fire service is asking people not to go paddleboarding in flood water as Wales prepares for another deluge today (Tuesday).
Over the last couple of weeks, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has attended several water and flood-related incidents.
Following recent heavy rainfall, with further weather warnings issued by the Met Office, the fire service said it wanted to take this opportunity to stress the importance of keeping safe when near water - especially rivers and floodwater.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday, 10 January, for most of Wales, with the flooding of homes and businesses, travel disruption and treacherous driving conditions likely.
In a statement, Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: “The popularity of outdoor water-related activities, such as open water swimming and stand-up paddle-boarding, has grown in recent years.
“However, the service urges people to avoid taking part in such activities following recent spells of heavy rainfall and during a weather warning.
“The risks of entering open water include strong currents and cold-water shock, as the temperature can be much colder than anticipated, especially in fast-flowing sections.
“The service also urges people to avoid visiting popular water beauty spots and if you are walking near water, keep dogs on their leads, time your walks to make the most of the daylight and always keep back from the edge.
“When driving, you may encounter standing water without much warning which can present a real danger of aquaplaning.
“Never enter flooded roads, the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than you may realise.”