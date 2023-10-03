A folk duo taking on an 870-mile walking tour of the Wales Coast Path hit the halfway mark in Ceredigion.
Filkin’s Drift are walking - and playing - their way around the coast of Wales as part of CERDD// ED, a radical approach to sustainable touring.
With the climate emergency sharply in focus and people looking for new ways of connecting post-Covid, they say it is clear that the music industry needs fresh and imaginative approaches to touring.
Filkin’s Drift have found an answer in the ancient Welsh bardic tradition. In the Welsh language, ‘cerdd’ means music and ‘cerdded’ means to walk. To Filkin’s Drift, this suggests an intrinsic connection between the acts of roaming and creating music.
To release their new record, Rembard’s Retreat, Seth Bye and Chris Roberts are walking the entire Wales Coast Path, performing every night on the journey.
Along the way, the duo will collect songs, stories, and tunes to incorporate into their gigs, weaving together a tapestry of shared experiences of the Welsh coast.
CERDD // ED solves a global problem in a local way. It will be a pioneering voice as the music industry changes its approaches to touring; It will bring communities closer together; and it will bring Wales to the fore, as the country pioneering this change.
The project is supported by Help Musicians and Fusion Gig Bags. It is also raising money for the charity Live Music Now.
The duo set off from Connah’s Quay on Sunday, 3 September. They have been on Llŷn where, despite encountering wind and rain, they enjoyed the beauty of the area.
They made it to MOMA, Machynlleth on Wednesday, 27 September, Star of the Sea, Borth on Thursday, 28, Bookshop by the Sea, Aberystwyth, Friday 29, Neuadd Llandddewi Aberarth Village Hall, Saturday, 30, Pentre Arms, Llangrannog on Sunday, 1 October and played in CRWST, Cardigan yesterday, Monday, 2 October.
They took time out of their busy walk to send this video to the Cambrian News, having hit the halfway mark of the coast path walk in Ceredigion. Watch the video to find out where the duo were when they reached the milestone.
The rest of the walking tour dates and venues - including a Live to Your Living Room online show in case you cannot make a live event (Thursday, 12 October), are: Tues 3rd Bluestone Brewing Company, Newport, Weds 4th West Wales Arts Centre, Fishguard, Fri 6th Trefin Museum, Sun 8th Cuffern Manor, Haverfordwest, Weds 11th Llanstadwell Church, Thurs 12th Live to Your Living Room, Online, Fri 13th Cwtch Coffi, Pembroke Dock, Sat 14th Tenby Museum, Sun 15th St Martin's, Laugharne, Mon 16th St Stephen's, Llansteffan, Thurs 19th Llanelli Wetland Centre, Fri 20th Valley Folk Club, Glais, Sat 21st St Cennydd's, Llangennith, Sun 22nd MumbAles, The Mumbles, Weds 25th St Teilo's Church, Merthyr Mawr, Fri 27th Cubanas, Barry, Sat 28th Norwegian Church Arts Centre, Cardiff, Mon 30th St Mary's, Magor, Tues 31st St Luke's, Tutshill (nr Chepstow).