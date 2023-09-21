A folk duo taking on an 870-mile walking tour of the Wales Coast Path have reached the Llŷn Peninsula.Filkin’s Drift are walking - and playing - their way around the coast of Wales as part of CERDD// ED, a radical approach to sustainable touring.
With the climate emergency sharply in focus and people looking for new ways of connecting post-Covid, it is clear that the music industry needs fresh and imaginative approaches to touring.
Filkin’s Drift have found an answer in the ancient Welsh bardic tradition. In the Welsh language, ‘cerdd’ means music and ‘cerdded’ means to walk. To Filkin’s Drift, this suggests an intrinsic connection between the acts of roaming and creating music.
To release their new record, Rembard’s Retreat, Seth Bye and Chris Roberts are walking the entire Wales Coast Path, performing every night on the journey.
Along the way, the duo will collect songs, stories, and tunes to incorporate into their gigs, weaving together a tapestry of shared experiences of the Welsh coast.
CERDD // ED solves a global problem in a local way. It will be a pioneering voice as the music industry changes its approaches to touring; It will bring communities closer together; and it will bring Wales to the fore, as the country pioneering this change.
The project is supported by Help Musicians and Fusion Gig Bags. It is also raising money for the charity Live Music Now.
Filkin's Drift are Seth Bye and Chris Roberts.
Having set off on their walk from Connah’s Quay on Sunday, 3 September, the duo arrived at Eglwys Hywyn Sant, Aberdaron yesterday, Wednesday, 20 September. They sent the Cambrian News some videos of their coastal walk, and in the short time they have been on Llŷn they have encountered wind, rain and sunshine. The duo say they are enjoying the beauty of the Llŷn Peninsula.
They will walk to and play at Plas Glyn y Weddw, Llanbedrog this Friday, 22, Y Nyth/The Nest, Criccieth on Saturday, 23, the Magic Lantern Cinema, Tywyn on Tuesday, 26, MOMA, Machynlleth on Wednesday 27, Star ofthe Sea, Borth on Thursday, 28, Bookshop by the Sea, Aberystwyth, Friday 29, Neuadd Llandddewi Aberarth VillageHall, Saturday, 30, Pentre Arms, Llangrannog on Sunday, 1 October and CRWST, Cardigan on Sunday, 2 October.