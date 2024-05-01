Gwynedd food firm Harlech Foodservice is going green with a £1 million fleet of six new low-emission delivery trucks.
The Gwynedd company aims to be net zero by 2050, and has already switched to more environmentally-friendly coolant gas for their freezer rooms and refrigerated transport fleet. Another six HGVs are being added to the fleet by the end of the year.
Harlech reported on their zero emissions target at a Net Zero North Wales Network session at Pontio, Bangor, following a fact-finding visit to their headquarters near Criccieth by members of the Net Zero North Wales Network.
The next Net Zero North Wales Network free session is set for Wednesday July 10, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3W9R0Mo