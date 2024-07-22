New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Six restaurants, cafes or canteens got five-out-of-five. They are: Pen Y Pass Cafe at Caffi Caban Pen Y Pass, Nant Peris; Ty Hanner Ffordd at Ty Hanner Ffordd Cwm Ddu Arddu, Llanberis; Anka Turkish Cafe & Bistro at 49 Stryd Fawr, Bangor; Lone Tree Cafe at 2 Stâd Glyn Rhonwy, Llanberis; Dwyfor Rabbit Farm at Pen Yr Allt Dwyfor Ranch Ffordd Rhoslan, Llanystumdwy; Gwyndy at Gwyndy Heol Y Bont, Dolgellau.
Two ratings of five-out-of five have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs. They are: The Vaynol at Vaynol Arms Lôn Pen Cei, Abersoch; Hole In The Wall at Hole In The Wall Inn Twll Yn Y Wal, Caernarfon.
Clwb Chwaraeon Pwllheli at Clwb Rygbi Pwllheli Ffordd Efailnewydd, Efailnewydd, was given a score of four-out-of-five.
Three takeaways received ratings of five-out-of-five. They are: Baram Afro Pop-up Kitchen at 19 Stryd Fawr, Penygroes; The Creel at Bodawen Stryd Fawr, Abersoch, Gwynedd; Toastie's Sandwich Shop at The Shell Shop St Anne's Square, Barmouth.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. Information is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.