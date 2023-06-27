Two former guide dog puppies were joined by the mayor of Aberaeron earlier this month as they walked the Wales coastal path for charity.
Tracker, a golden retriever, and Busby, a German Shepherd, received a warm welcome from Rhodri Jones and his council colleague Elizabeth Evans on the Aberaeron to Llanrhystud leg of their walk on Tuesday, 20 June.
The charity walk has already raised £1,559 for Guide Dogs Cymru.
The dogs were born just before lockdown and became best friends.
Unfortunately, neither pup proved suitable for a career as a guide dog, but found loving homes with their puppy raisers, Gill Huntingdon and Helen Topley.
The volunteers are hoping the walk will raise vital funds for Guide Dogs and awareness of the charity’s services.
They are inviting supporters to join them as they make their way around the 870-mile path.
On the Aberaeron leg, they were accompanied by Hilary Lester and her guide dog Portia, plus Maxey, another former guide dog puppy.
Cllr Evans said the walkers were great company.
“The cost of training a guide dog is substantial and their skills are incredible,” she said.
“It’s great that they are also raising awareness of the amazing work that they do.”
To find out more about the charity walk or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/h-t