A former Gwynedd cinema and community hall is for sale.
Gwynedd Council has announced the sale by way of tender of Neuadd Buddug in Bala.
A 2023 petition to stop them selling was set up by crime writer and former police officer Clare Mackintosh.
A document describing the building states: “The property is a prominent local building that was formerly used as a cinema.
“The property pre-dominantly comprises a two-storey stone-built building arranged under a pitched slate roof with attached concrete flat roofed extensions to the front elevation of the building.
“Adjoining the building on its eastern elevation is a parcel of land used by residents of Heol Pensarn for parking.
“This land is made up of gravel with some grass coverage. “The garages are separately owned and therefore are not included in the sale.”
Commenting further on the property, which has an approximate floor area of 440 sq m (4,736 sq ft), the council added: “The property is to be sold freehold subject to a prescriptive right for neighbours to park their vehicles on the adjoining land. The garages do not form part of the legal title.”
Applications should be submitted on a tender form, available at https://www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/en/Businesses/Documents-Busnes/Land-and-property/Neuadd-Buddug/Ffurflen-Tender-Form.pdf, and returned in an envelope to the Estate Manager, Housing and Property Department, Gwynedd Council, Caernarfon, LL55 1SH before 12pm on Thursday, 27 March.
Viewings are to be arranged by appointment only and are to be undertaken on viewing days commencing the week of 17 March. Exact dates and time are to be confirmed upon enquiry.
Offers will not be accepted should they not be submitted in the appropriate manner.