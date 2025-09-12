A former Llanfarian subpostmaster has donated to a charity which is fighting for justice for families affected by the Horizon Post Office scandal.
Alun Lloyd Jones, a former subpostmaster in Llanfarian and Blaenplwyf, who was also the county councillor for the area for a number of years, was forced to pay the Post Office £20,000 after the computer system incorrectly said the books at Llanfarian were short.
Mr Lloyd Jones is fighting to clear the names of others who have been wrongfully convicted and even jailed because of the Fujitsu Siemens computer error – and at the very least, have been left thousands out of pocket.
Despite the award-winning ITV documentary and Government promises to address the damage caused, Mr Lloyd Jones says people are still suffering.
He said: “Recently, I was told by someone that they couldn’t get a job because the incorrect conviction caused by the Post Office was still on their file when a DBS check was made.
“People have also told me their credit scores are also ruined because they were bankrupted by the Post Office.”
Mr Lloyd Jones has donated a substantial sum to the campaign group Lost Chances who represent the adult children of former subpostmasters caught up in the scandal.
Mr Lloyd Jones lost two children during his time fighting the Post Office and has made the donation in their names.
In his letter to the group, Mr Lloyd Jones said: “I have been campaigning for a long time to ensure that families are also compensated, not just the Postmasters/mistresses, and compensated in many ways - not just financially, but medically, with counselling, and signposted as to where best to get the help that is so desperately needed to begin the healing process.
“Until recently I thought I was alone in my aims and objectives, but came across another way of helping through the registered charity "Lost Chances", whose aims almost exactly mirrored my own.
“There are three daughters of former Postmasters as trustees of this charity, who have suffered so much and, if you like, lost their formative years watching their families suffer, and decided to help others by acting as a "Beacon of Hope”, to shine a light and show what is available, and advise on what best to do to begin the healing process.
“I lost my daughter in the middle of my fight for the return of my money stolen by the Post Office, and to this day I feel so strongly that my daughter Elisabeth did not survive to see the outcome of my fight for justice.
“I am so proud to help in any way I can - I do not wish to dwell on my own dark times - but although I felt at my wits end on many occasions, I am doggedly determined that others will see a glimmer of light at the end of a very long tunnel, and begin the healing of their scars.”
To find out more, visit lostchances.co.uk
