The aim of the scheme, which has been active since 2021, is to bring empty properties back into use by offering a grant to renovate homes to an acceptable standard of living. The grant is available to renovate houses that have been empty for 6 months or more, and vacant dwellings that used to be second homes – that is, properties where the owner was expected to pay a Council Tax Premium. So far, the grant has helped bring 112 houses back into use.