A mountain biker with a fractured pelvis has been rescued.
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team was called to help the mountain biker on the tracks at Antur Stiniog on 28 July.
A father and son from Scotland were enjoying a ride when the father suffered a serious fall going over a jump. He landed badly, fracturing his pelvis.
The team carefully secured him with a pelvic binder and a vacuum mattress, before placing him on to a stretcher. The team pushed the stretcher 500m up the track to a safe location for the helicopter to land.
The helicopter transferred him to Liverpool for further treatment.
“Well done team and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery!” a team spokesperson said.
