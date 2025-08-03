A mountain biker with a fractured pelvis has been rescued.

South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team was called to help the mountain biker on the tracks at Antur Stiniog on 28 July.

A father and son from Scotland were enjoying a ride when the father suffered a serious fall going over a jump. He landed badly, fracturing his pelvis.

The team carefully secured him with a pelvic binder and a vacuum mattress, before placing him on to a stretcher. The team pushed the stretcher 500m up the track to a safe location for the helicopter to land.

The helicopter transferred him to Liverpool for further treatment.

“Well done team and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery!” a team spokesperson said.